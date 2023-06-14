COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The historic ‘Lone-Star Rivalry’ is coming back to Texas after the SEC confirmed the Longhorns and the Aggies will face off for the first time in 13 years in 2024.

Texas A&M vs. Texas: over 100 years of passion.

The game is back.

And it's coming home.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/j5sYL48AM2 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) June 14, 2023

Texas leads the all-time series with A&M 76–37–5. The Longhorns won nine of the previous 12 matchups before Texas A&M elected to join the SEC in 2012.

The SEC also released the rest of the Aggies 2024 conference slate on Tuesday, featuring home games against Texas and LSU and away games at Mississippi State and South Carolina.

The #Aggies 2024 SEC Slate



Home:

Arkansas (Neutral Site), LSU, Missouri, Texas



Away:

Auburn, MSST, Florida, South Carolina #GigEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) June 14, 2023

Texas A&M will also play a non-conference game with Notre Dame with the Fighting Irish coming to Kyle Field.