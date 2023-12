HOUSTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies are heading south for their bowl game to take on their former Big 12 opponent, Oklahoma State in the Texaco Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, December 27th at 8 p.m.

The matchup is a rematch of the 2019 Texas Bowl which saw the Aggies defeat Oklahoma State, 24-21.

This is the Aggies fourth appearance in the Texas Bowl and 45th bowl invitation in the program’s history.