COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Three Texas A&M Football standouts earned their way onto the AP All-SEC Football teams that came out on Monday.

The group was headlined by safety Antonio Johnson, who is the lone Aggie on the AP All-SEC First team following a season in which he recorded 35 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception.

On the other side of the ball, running back Devon Achane is on the AP All-SEC Second team. This past season, he accounted for nearly 1,300 total yards, while also adding 11 total touchdowns as well.

Finally, punter Nik Constantinou is also a second team member. He was called into action 62 times this season, which was tied for the 23rd most punts in the country. He averaged 41.7 yards per punt, while pinning 24 of them inside the 20, which is tied for the 15th best mark in the country.