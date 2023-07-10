SEATTLE, WA (FOX 44) — The second day of the MLB Draft saw three Texas A&M Baseball standouts get selected as they will continue their baseball careers at the professional level.

It started in the fourth round, when the Tampa Bay Rays drafted shortstop Hunter Haas with the 120th overall pick.

In his lone season with the Aggies, the Arizona State transfer was one of the key cogs in the A&M lineup, hitting .323 in 64 games while also driving in 46 runs.

19 picks later, another Texas A&M player went off the board, with the Oakland Athletics taking pitcher Nathan Dettmer in the fifth round.

This comes after he spent three seasons in College Station, pitching in 220.1 innings during his time as an Aggie, while striking out 196 batters.

The Texas A&M selections than wrapped up in the seventh round, with the Kansas City Royals drafting Trevor Werner with the 199th overall pick.

Werner spent four seasons playing in the Maroon and White, in which he played in 136 games while hitting .251 for his career to go along with 21 home runs and 97 runs batted in.