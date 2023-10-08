COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Another matchup against one of his assistants went in the win column for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide as they Aggie comeback bid came down to a few plays at the end as the Tide survive a trip to Kyle Field with a 26-20 win.
Both teams started slow on the offensive side of the ball with neither squad finding paydirt in the first quarter.
Alabama struck first with a 52-yard connection from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond to take a 10-3 lead but the Aggies quickly responded with two touchdowns of their own to take a 17-10 lead into the half.
The third quarter belonged to Milroe and Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton who teamed up for two touchdowns to give the Crimson Tide a seven-point lead. An intentional grounding penalty in A&M’s own end zone awarded the Tide with a safety to push their lead to nine early in the fourth quarter.
However, the Aggies weren’t ready to quit just yet. Texas A&M drove down the field and Max Johnson hit Ainias Smith who toe-tapped his way to the end zone until officials determined he stepped out at the two-yard line.
The Aggies opted to kick a field goal to cut the deficit to a one-score game and force a stop on defense but Alabama converted a first down on third down on the ensuing drive to seal the game.
Texas A&M now tries to bounce back against another top-25 matchup with No. 23 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 14th at 2:30 p.m.