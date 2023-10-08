COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Another matchup against one of his assistants went in the win column for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide as they Aggie comeback bid came down to a few plays at the end as the Tide survive a trip to Kyle Field with a 26-20 win.

The #Aggies comeback falls short against No. 11 Alabama, 26-20. #GigEm



A few key plays altered the result of this game:

– Ainias Smith called out at the 2-yd line and Bama forced a FG.

– Jase McClellan barely stays up to secure a first down and seal the game.



My view of both 👇 pic.twitter.com/PqvYn5RigR — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 7, 2023

Both teams started slow on the offensive side of the ball with neither squad finding paydirt in the first quarter.

Alabama struck first with a 52-yard connection from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond to take a 10-3 lead but the Aggies quickly responded with two touchdowns of their own to take a 17-10 lead into the half.

FIRST HALF: #Aggies lead 17-10 over No. 11 Alabama at the half. The passing attacks are on full display between these two teams and both QB's are delivering!



Johnson: 8/14, 151 yards, TD

Milroe: 8/14, 161 yards, TD#GigEm pic.twitter.com/S4YGlMgzt9 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 7, 2023

The third quarter belonged to Milroe and Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton who teamed up for two touchdowns to give the Crimson Tide a seven-point lead. An intentional grounding penalty in A&M’s own end zone awarded the Tide with a safety to push their lead to nine early in the fourth quarter.

However, the Aggies weren’t ready to quit just yet. Texas A&M drove down the field and Max Johnson hit Ainias Smith who toe-tapped his way to the end zone until officials determined he stepped out at the two-yard line.

The Aggies opted to kick a field goal to cut the deficit to a one-score game and force a stop on defense but Alabama converted a first down on third down on the ensuing drive to seal the game.

Texas A&M now tries to bounce back against another top-25 matchup with No. 23 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 14th at 2:30 p.m.