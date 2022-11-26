COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — In a season filled with misfortunes and disappointment, the Aggies righted the ship for the final game of their 2022 campaign and pulled off the upset against No. 5 LSU, 38-23.

Closing out games hasn’t been Texas A&M’s specialty but they did exactly that Saturday night. The Aggies traded scores with LSU before taking a 17-10 lead into the half with a three-yard touchdown pass from Conner Weigman to Donovan Green.

After the Tigers tied it up with a 19-yard touchdown run from John Emery Jr., the Aggies put their foot on the gas and never let up. A scoop-and-score touchdown by Demani Richardson was just the start of the Aggies scoring 21-unanswered points to virtually put the game out of reach.

From there, the defense took over and sealed the monumental upset for Texas A&M.

The Aggies finish the season 5-7, 2-6 in SEC play.