COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies snapped their two-game skid in style, knocking of the sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 97-92 in overtime.

The Aggies started fast on their homecourt, jumping out to an 11-point lead with 5:20 remaining the first half before Kentucky trimmed the lead to a single point heading into the halftime break.

When Texas A&M needed them most, Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford delivered. The two stars for the Aggies combined for 59 points and just three turnovers.

The win snaps the Wildcats’ six-game win streak and hands John Calipari’s squad their first conference loss of the season.