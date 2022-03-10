TAMPA, FL — Hassan Diarra hit a three-pointer with less than a second left to propel Texas A&M to an 83-80 win over Florida in its SEC Tournament opener.

The Aggies led by as many as 16 in the second half, but the Gators used 21-8 run to close out the half and force the extra period.

With the win, Buzz Williams’ team will advance to the SEC Quarterfinals to take on top-seeded Kentucky on March 11th at 11:00 am. According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Aggies are still in the “next four out” group in terms of the NCAA Tournament.