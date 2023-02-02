COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M wide receiver room got a big piece back on Thursday, as Ainias Smith announced that he will return for a super senior season

LET'S RUN IT BACK! ZERO DOUBT! pic.twitter.com/VaOV2ZH5ED — Ainias Smith (@ainias_smith) February 2, 2023

Over his four seasons in College Station, Smith has developed into one of the most reliable targets on A&M’s team, as he recorded back to back 500+ yard and six touchdown seasons in 2020 and 2021.

He looked primed to surpass those marks again in 2022, before suffering a season ending lower body injury against Arkansas. Even though he only played in four games, he still finished with 22 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith will now enter next season as a part of one of the most dangerous wide receiver duos in the country, along with rising sophomore Evan Stewart, who led the Aggies in both catches and receiving yards as a freshman.