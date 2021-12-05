Texas A&M Will Face Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) will play the No. 17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Stadium on December 31st at 10:00 AM CT.

In the College Football Playoff No. 1 Alabama (12-1) will face No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium, and No. 2 Michigan (12-1) will play No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. The National Championship will be played on Monday, January 10th at 7:00 PM CT.

