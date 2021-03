Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair greets players to the sideline during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU Friday, March 5, 2021, during the Southeastern Conference tournament in Greenville, S.C. Texas A&M won 77-58. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M Aggies were selected as a two seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and will open up against 15th seeded Troy in the Mercado region.

The Aggies will tip off at 5:00pm on Monday against the Trojans with the game televised on ESPN 2.

A&M will be making their 15th-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Gary Blair.