COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA — The Texas A&M Women’s Basketball team’s quest to pick up its first SEC win of the season came up short as the Aggies lost to No. 1 South Carolina 65-45.

After falling down by double-digits early in the game, Gary Blair’s team battled back to trail by just two points at halftime, but the Gamecocks pulled away in the second half.

Only two Aggies finished in double figures, as Qadashah Hoppie scored 15 and Kayla Wells added 11.

Texas A&M will next be in action when the Aggies host Auburn on January 16th.