LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX 44) — For the first time since Myles Garrett was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft by Cleveland, Texas A&M has a first round NFL Draft pick as the Houston Texas took OL Kenyon Green with the 15th overall pick.

Green started 35 games during his time in College Station, including 12 during a 2021 season in which he played four different positions on the offensive line.

He will now have a chance to go play in his hometown once again, after he was a standout at Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas which is 20 minutes from Houston.

“It is fun to watch a talented young man like Kenyon grow and become a man, to see his dreams come true and that all of the hard work has paid off,” said Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.