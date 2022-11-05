COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Football team’s most recent attempt to break its losing streak ended unsuccessfully, as the Aggies lost to Florida 41-24. The defeat is the fifth straight for Jimbo Fisher’s team.

Final Score from Kyle Field: Florida 41, Texas A&M 24 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 5, 2022

The game was a back and forth one in the first half, as the teams traded the lead five different times, with the Aggies holding a 24-20 lead at halftime.

From there, the A&M offense complete disappeared, as the Aggies were held scoreless in the second half, while turning the ball over twice.

The big story coming into the game surrounded the quarterback position, as starter Conner Weigman missed the game after contracting the flu this week.

In his absence, Haynes King started under center for the Aggies and complete 23 of 45 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown, but he lost two costly fourth quarter fumbles, as the Aggies looked to get back into the game.

With the loss, A&M falls to to 3-6 on the season as the Aggies must now win out to become bowl eligible. That path to a possible postseason starts next week, as they’ll travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers on Saturday, November 12th at 6:30 pm.