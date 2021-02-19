Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball Game with Arkansas, Saturday, is Postponed

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Saturday’s contest between Texas A&M men’s basketball and Arkansas has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The Aggies were prepared to play Saturday’s game with a limited roster, but a new positive COVID-19 test along with subsequent contact tracing forced the postponement. The program will remain on pause until further notice.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report).

