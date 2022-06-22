OMAHA, NE — The No. 5 Aggies played Oklahoma on Wednesday, and the Sooners entered the matchup 2-0 while the Aggies were 2-1. In order for Texas A&M to advance to the World Series Final, they would have to beat Oklahoma on Wednesday, and Thursday. However, the Sooners jumped to an early 3-0 lead, and the Aggies weren’t able to recover as they fall 5-1.