Texas A&M’s Rogers Ready to Snag His NFL Dream

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M Wide receiver Kendrick Rogers is ready to make the leap and try his hand at the NFL after three years in Aggieland.

With a little over a week until the draft Rogers feels like he’s ready for the challenge that awaits him.

“I just felt like I was ready,” Rogers said of his decision to leave A&M a year early.” and I felt like I can show my talent at the next level and it’s just been a long time dream so I wanted to test the waters and show what I could do.”

One reason he felt ready was the top-flight competition he faced on a weekly basis in the Southeastern Conference.

“Going against best every week kind of gave me an advantage knowing what to expect next level, and how to handle things,” he said. “Because you’re always going to get everyone’s best each week.”



And while he is gone he certainly won’t be forgotten making some big catches in his three years in College Station. None bigger perhaps than the game-winner to beat LSU in seven overtimes in 2018.

“It means a lot,” he said of having that memory. “Just how I impacted the university and how the team impacted the university that year, It was a surreal moment. That’s what you live for growing up, thinking about dreaming about making the game winning catch. It was a great experience.”

Rogers will hope to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft beginning Next Thursday April 23rd.