AUGUSTA, GA (FOX 44) — The best story in golf this week at The Masters continues to come out of Central Texas, as Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett goes into the clubhouse at 8-under-par after two rounds.

1958 was the last time an amateur held solo second after two rounds. Sam Bennett hopes to update that record by the end of today. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Vqb3G0ax6t — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

The senior from Madisonville once again got off to a great start from the jump, as he birdied the first hole for a second straight day.

From there, he suffered his first bogey of the entire tournament at the fourth hole, but bounced back with a bogey free round the rest of the day as he shoots four-under-par.

With the performance on Friday, he becomes just the third amateur ever to shoot multiple rounds in the 60s.

Currently he sits in sole possession of second place, behind just Brooks Koepka, who is four strokes ahead.