AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies put up a strong fight to make it back to the Austin regional final but the Longhorns asserted their dominance to advance over Texas A&M with an 11-5 win.
Texas A&M finishes the season with a 35-21 record.
Posted:
Updated:
AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies put up a strong fight to make it back to the Austin regional final but the Longhorns asserted their dominance to advance over Texas A&M with an 11-5 win.
Texas A&M finishes the season with a 35-21 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now