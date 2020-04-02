Thanks For The Memories: Aggie Pitcher Asa Lacy Thankful for His Time in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Asa Lacy was just getting started on a phenomenal junior campaign in 2020 when the season was cut short by Coronavirus concerns.

Lacy boasted 46 strikeouts in just 26 innings of work for the Aggies in his four starts. With his name sitting near the top of most draft boards though those were likely Lacy’s last four starts in an Aggie uniform.

“Everything that they hold us accountable to at Texas a&m baseball, it’s made me a better man and a better player on and off the field, and for that I’m so thankful,” Lacy said. “At this point it’s not looking like I’m gonna go back just with the draft and everything but I really, really wish that I could get that that season back just to play with my teammates and my coaches again. I mean everybody on our team was so easy to love, I really haven’t played on a team like that before. And so it was really really fun.”

The MLB draft is currently slated to start in Early June.