COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M will open their season on September 26th at home against Vanderbilt.

The rest of the slate is as follows: (Times are still TBA)

09/26 vs. Vanderbilt

10/03 @ Alabama

10/10 vs. Florida

10/17 @ Mississippi State

10/24 BYE

10/31 vs. Arkansas

11/07 @ South Carolina

11/14 @ Tennessee

11/21 vs. Ole Miss

11/28 vs. LSU

12/05 @ Auburn