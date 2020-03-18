The Southeastern Conference Cancels The Spring Athletic Season

Texas A&M Press Release:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) have forced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Texas A&M Athletics spring schedule.

Additionally, Texas A&M Football’s annual Maroon & White Game presented by CHI St. Joseph Health, which was scheduled as a centerpiece of Texas A&M University’s Family Weekend on Saturday, April 18, 2020, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

“Obviously, we are saddened for our student-athletes, our coaches and all staff who work hard to prepare our teams to compete at the highest level at Texas A&M,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “There is a mission that overshadows our desire to compete and that relates to the safety of those we are entrusted to serve. Unprecedented times call for these measures, and we are navigating through unfamiliar territory.

“A lot of thought and discussion went into making difficult decisions that impact all our sports in some way, but as the SEC, we stand together as one. We will continue to monitor this fluid situation and look forward to the day we can announce a return to preparation for competition.”

The Southeastern Conference mandated other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15. In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.

Texas A&M will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic.

