‘The Standard is the Standard’ Fisher Standing By Comments About Beating Alabama

HOOVER, AL — Jimbo Fisher stood by his comments made to the Touchdown Club of Houston earlier this summer that A&M would beat Alabama’s a**.

When asked if he regretted the comments during his media session in Hoover this week at media day Fisher said absolutely not.

“I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for, isn’t it? Isn’t that why everybody’s here? That’s what makes this league this league. That’s what we expect to do at Texas A&M. In saying all that — Nick and I are friends. We’ve known each other a long time. We coached together. We’re from the same world, if that makes any sense. I have the utmost respect for what he’s done and what he’s accomplished. He’s the standard, and the standard is what you have to play to.”

Fisher said the key to beating a team like Alabama is to prepare every day like you are trying to beat Alabama.

“We look forward to playing him,” Fisher said. “Understand we have the utmost respect. Understand me saying we’re going to beat them doesn’t beat them. We have to develop the skills, the right practice habits, coach the heck out of the players and let them play, and be able to play those games and understand how to play those games.”