‘They’re First Time Moms’ Texas A&M Working in New Quarterbacks in Spring Practice

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M will have a new starting quarterback in 2021 as Kellen Mond takes the leap to the NFL.

Right now it appears to a be a three-horse race to be the starting signal caller, between sophomore Zach Calzada, COVID Freshman Haynes King and True Freshman Eli Stowers.

Coach Fisher likes what he has seen so far but there is a lot of work to be done for the quarterbacks as well as the rest of the team.

“Everybody else’s scew ups, you got to clean up, you’re like mama,” Fisher said. “When everybody makes a mess. It’s your job to clean it up, and the great ones — you don’t even realize other people’s mess ups because they clean it up so well and that’s something that our team has to realize, and they need to play better around these young guys because they’re not ready to clean up after everybody. They’re first time moms.”

Fisher did not place a timetable on naming a new starter he just said ‘When you know, you know.’