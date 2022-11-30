COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, Pro Football Focus released its 2022 All-America teams, which included three Texas A&M Aggies.

Safety Antonio Johnson was on the publication’s third team following a season in which he recorded 35 tackles, forced two fumbles and picked off a pass.

Punter Nik Constantinou was also a third team All-American as he averaged 41.7 yards per punt, while pinning 24 punts inside the 20-yard line, which was the 14th best mark in the country.

Sticking in special teams, Devon Achane was an Honorable Mention kick returner, as he returned one for a touchdown while averaging 28.36 yards per return as well.