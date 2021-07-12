Three Aggies Selected on Day Two of the MLB Draft

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies had three players selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft. The chosen ones included fourth-round picks Dustin Saenz and Bryce Miller, and eighth-round selection Will Frizzell. The Washington Nationals snatched up Saenz and Frizzell while the Seattle Mariners picked Miller.

Texas A&M is the only school in the nation to have three or more players selected in every MLB Draft since 2001. The 21-year string is three years longer than the next-closest run, 18 years by Vanderbilt.

The Nationals selected Saenz with the 112th overall pick. This season, Saenz started 14 games, posting a 6-6 record with a 4.27 ERA and a team-high 104 strikeouts in 84.1 innings.

The Corpus Christi, Texas, native pitched four seasons for Texas A&M, working 47 games, including 23 starts. He notched a 10-7 record with, one save, a 4.13 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 150.1 innings. Saenz got off to a 2-0 start with a 3.12 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17.1 innings in 2020.

The Mariners snatched up Miller with the 113th overall pick. This season, Miller worked 13 games, including 10 starts. He registered a 3-2 record with a 4.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 56.2 innings, holding opponents to a .227 batting average.

In his three seasons with the Aggies, Miller posted an 8-6 record with four saves, a 4.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 110.2 innings. He was called on out of the bullpen in 33 games in 2019, posting a 4-2 record with one save, a 3.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 43.0 innings. He logged one win and three saves with a 3.27 ERA in eight outings as Texas A&M’s closer before the 2020 campaign was shut down.

The Nationals chose Frizzell with the 233rd overall pick. The Rockwall, Texas, native enjoyed an All-America season in 2021. He was named to the All-America First Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and picked up second-team recognition by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Collegiate Baseball.

Frizzell ended the regular-season ranked third in the SEC and eighth in the nation with 19 home runs. He led the SEC and ranked fifth in the country with 140 total bases. He also led the league and ranked 38th in the country with a .686 slugging percentage. The Rockwall, Texas, native batted .343 with 46 runs, 13 doubles, 19 home runs, 50 RBI. He also drew 39 walks and sported a .451 on-base percentage.

Frizzell’s four-year numbers at Texas A&M include 177 games played with a .292 batting average, 102 runs, 33 doubles, 30 home runs and 115 RBI. He climbed the Aggies’ home run charts in 2021, ending the campaign ranked fourth on the single-season list and eighth on the career scroll.

The Aggies have had at least two players selected in every draft since 1984, also the longest active streak in the nation. Since 2015, Texas A&M has churned out 15 pitchers selected in the first five rounds of the MLB Draft, the most of any Lone Star State school.

The second day of the 2021 MLB Draft included rounds 2-10. The draft wraps up Tuesday with rounds 11-20.