Time at A&M has Prepared Asa Lacy to Launch into his Professional Baseball Career

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Pitcher Asa Lacy was just getting started on a stellar junior year at A&M when COVID-19 shut his season down.

“Everything was rolling,” he said. “Everything was feeling good. I was in a good spot with Mikey [Hoehner] behind the plate. I really hadn’t even used 2 of my four pitches to get through those four starts.”

While Lacy’s A&M career was cut short he is about to kick his baseball career into overdrive as his name sits squarely in the top-5 of most Major League mock draft boards.

“It’s kind of cool just to see the hard work pay off but you also have to remind yourself day in and day out, that this isn’t the end goal,” Lacy said. “It’s just a step along the road and it’s it’s what you make out of it when you get that opportunity.”

Lacy a 31st-round pick out of Tivy High School in Kerrville in 2017 but feels much more prepared for pro baseball after three years in Aggieland.

“I am ready physically and mentally to get my opportunity to play professional baseball,” He said. “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a long long time now and I think when I got out of high school it just wasn’t right. And now I look back on it I’m so thankful that I ended up deciding to go to A&M.”

As for what to do between now and the draft Lacy is laying low and enjoying the Hill Country life.

“Me and another teammate Rody Barker — that actually played high school with — He and I are working out there in the mornings and then go into our high school field and getting our throwing and hitting done. On the side I’m doing a little fishing a little hunting, and we just got two new puppies so I’m actually pretty busy with them too.”

While he’s preparing for bigger and better things he’ll always be thankful for his time in Aggieland.

“Everything that they hold us accountable to at Texas a&m Baseball, it’s made me a better man and a better player on and off the field,” he said. “And for that I’m so thankful. I really, really, really wish that I could get that that season back just to play with my teammates and my coaches again.”

The Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft is currently slated for June 10th but could slide as late as July 20th.