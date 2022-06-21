COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Sporting News released it’s Preseason All-American list and two Aggies made the cut.

Safety Antonio Johnson made the first team All-America list after recording 79 tackles, an interception and 8.5 tackles for loss in his first season as a starting defensive back for the Aggies.

Layden Robinson landed on the preseason second team All-America list along with Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence and BYU tackle Clark Barrington. He steps into a starting role on one of the most dominant offensive lines in the SEC.