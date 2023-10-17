COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Following a stellar season that helped lead Texas A&M back to the NCAA Tournament, junior guard Wade Taylor IV was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday.

This past season, Taylor IV did a little bit of everything for the Aggies, leading the team in scoring at 16.5 points per game, while finishing fourth in total assists and fifth in total steals.

For his efforts, he was named to the All-SEC First team for the 2022-23 season. He also earned a spot on the the Preseason All-SEC First team this year as well.

Buzz Williams and company will start their season on Monday, November 6th when they host Texas A&M-Commerce at 7:00 pm.