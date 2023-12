COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Aggies star defensive tackle Walter Nolen entered his name into the transfer portal on Sunday.

BREAKING: Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 300 DL was ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2022 Class 👀



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaininghttps://t.co/jStSukaXte pic.twitter.com/AagEGY2udO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 4, 2023

Nolen, the number one overall recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, spent two seasons in the Maroon and White, tallying five sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the Aggies.