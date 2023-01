COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After stellar seasons on offense, ESPN named Conner Weigman and Evan Stewart freshman All-Americans on Thursday.

Weigman took over as the starting quarterback for the final five games of the 2022 season and quickly turned heads. He threw for 896 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

Evan Stewart burst onto the scene and quickly developed into one of A&M’s leading receivers. He led all Aggies with 53 receptions and 649 receiving yards on the year.