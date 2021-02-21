Wells, No. 5 Texas A&M pull away from Ole Miss, 66-55

Texas A&M

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) takes a shot over Mississippi guard Donnetta Johnson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kayla Wells had 18 points and eight rebounds and No. 5 Texas A&M rode a dominant fourth quarter to a 66-55 victory over Mississippi.The Aggies won their eighth straight game, but the Rebels kept it competitive into the fourth, trailing just 44-39.Already off to the program’s best start through 20 games, the Aggies secured their 16th consecutive season with at least 20 wins. Aaliyah Wilson had a huge all-around game. Wilson had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Jordan Nixon and Zaay Green came up big in the fourth.

