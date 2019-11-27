With Tigers Targeting Them, The Aggies Look Inward

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It took seven overtimes in 2018, but Texas A&M finally collected their first win over LSU since joining the conference in 2012.

There was not much of a rivalry to speak of with LSU dominating the series, but as soon as their game with Arkansas was over The Tigers had the Aggies in their cross-hairs.

A&M quarterback Kellen Mond figured they would be fired up but he and his teammates aren’t worried about what LSU is saying they are more worried about what THEY are doing.

“I kind of figured them to talk a little bit but we can only control what we can control,” he said. “Just like I say every week we’ve got to have a good week of practice.”

Linebacker Buddy Johnson expects it to be a hotly contested game in baton Rouge on Saturday night.

“I think there will be a lot of emotion out there on the field, with both teams,” he said. “I think it will be a tough game and both teams will be ready for sure.”