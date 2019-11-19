SECSL

Texas A&M 20th Anniversary of Bonfire Tragedy

WACO, TX – Down in College Station, it’s the 20th Anniversary of the 1999 Bonfire, that killed 12 students. Texas A&M paid tribute to those 12 Aggies, and Jimbo Fisher opened his weekly press conference, recognizing the 20 year anniversary.

“It was a tremendous tragedy that happened to this family and everyone involved,” Jimbo Fisher said. “You know, the great traditions and history of A&M, it’s amazing, this morning there were over 1,000 people at the Bonfire Memorial, which is a tremendous tribute and typical of the A&M family, remembering all the people that passed in that. Condolences to their families.”

