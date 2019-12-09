Texas A&M Bowling in Houston vs. Oklahoma State

WACO, TX – The Aggies are playing in the Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State, on Friday, December 27th. Texas A&M finishes regular season with a 7-5 overall record, and a 4-4 conference record. The Cowboys will be a challenge for the Aggies, as they have the nation’s leading rusher, Chuba Hubbard, and Jimbo Fisher is looking forward to it.

“Hubbard can run the football, ” Jimbo Fisher said. “It’s gonna be a heck of a challenge for us, but it’s a good challenge, I mean that’s what Bowl games are all about.”