Texas A&M Closes Out Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with 9-5 Win Over UC Davis

Texas A&M Press Release

By: Marissa Avanzato

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. – Texas A&M softball concluded the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 9-5 win over UC Davis on Saturday at the Des Moines field of Big League Dreams. The Aggies finish action in Cathedral City, California with a 3-2 record to improve their overall mark to 11-5, as UC Davis falls to 7-6.

Transfer Makinzy Herzog has not hesitated to make an immediate impact on the Aggie roster. Herzog had a stellar day at the plate going 4-for-4 with three RBI, including a triple and a two-run home run, just a double shy of a cycle. Junior Ashlynn Walls finished with two RBI and two doubles and was also key in the Aggies’ success at the plate. Senior Kelbi Fortenberry, a four-year veteran of Mary Nutter, contributed to her last win in California with an RBI and scored two runs.

Sophomores Morgan Smith and Kayla Garcia both came up clutch for the Aggies with two RBI on two outs. Morgan Smith was the second Aggie who ripped a triple in today’s game, which was her first of the year.

Junior right-hander Kayla Poynter had a gritty performance in the circle to earn her fourth win of the season. In 5.0 innings of work, Poynter allowed five hits, while striking out six. Poynter leaves California with two wins after a strong outing against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday.

Throughout the three-day tournament, Herzog batted .588 finishing with 10 hits, which included a double, two triples and two home runs. Morgan Smith also had an impressive weekend at the plate finishing with six RBI and hitting .500.