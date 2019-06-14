Texas A&M Expands Alcohol Availability at Kyle Field

Texas A&M University is expanding the availability for the purchase of beer and wine to the general public at Kyle Field starting this fall.

This plan follows a recently-announced decision by the Southeastern Conference to allow the sale of beer and wine in public areas during college athletic events.

A&M’s implementation plan will comply with SEC alcohol management expectations, university policy, and state and local regulations governing alcohol sales and consumption.

Starting this fall, a variety of domestic and imported beer and a selection of wine will be available for purchase to the general public until the end of the third quarter.

In the past, SEC athletics programs have been prohibited from selling alcohol in public areas of SEC athletics venues. This new policy does not impact the type of service in suites, clubs, or privately leased areas where alcohol was already allowed under SEC rules.

The new policy was adopted by SEC presidents and chancellors this spring. It requires institutions to designate stationary sales locations and prohibits sales by vendors in seating areas. It also limits the number of alcoholic beverages purchased per transaction.

Expansion of alcohol sales at additional A&M athletics venues will be determined at a later date.

Source: Texas A&M University