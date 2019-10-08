Texas A&M Focuses on Mental Aspect of The Game During Bye Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M went to work during their bye week to get ready for their second contest against a number one team in Alabama on Saturday.

Jimbo Fisher said they spent their time working on fundamentals, while the players mentioned sharpening their mental focus, something that’s always a work in progress for Fisher and his staff.

“That’s a big part of today’s world, the mental health issues, not really just issues but how to deal and comprehend, and cope with things to put yourself in the right frame of mind to compete,” he said. “Because of social media and what people say and how to simplify things. Because kids today are engulfed in so much more information than we ever were in what goes on, that’s why I try to stay away from all that stuff, you’ve got to control what you can control, we spend a lot of time with Ryan but we also have other guys involved in that and they all do a really good job.”

The Aggies are hunting for their first win over Alabama since that Saturday afternoon, in Tuscaloosa back in 2012.