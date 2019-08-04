Texas A&M Football: Filling Jace Sternberger’s Shoes

COLLEGE STATION, TX – Jimbo Fisher has a big hole to fill at tight end, since Jace Sternberger was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. Sternberger only played one year in Aggieland, after transferring in from Kansas, and after a stellar junior season, he declared for the NFL Draft.

“Everyone thought Jace was a receiver,” Kellen Mond said. “He could still block too, but he did a really good job on the receiving end.”

Sternberger finished 2018 with over 800 receiving yards, for 10 touchdowns, and led the team in receptions with 48. The Aggies currently have eight tight ends on their roster, with three front runners.

“I feel like all three of those guys are competing,” Kellen Mond said. “A really young group of guys, so some of them were able to look at Jace last year, still able to watch film of him, and how he had success in this offense, so somebody’s gonna have to step up, and we’re looking forward to that.”