Texas A&M Football: Mond Appreciates Fisher’s Coaching Style

COLLEGE STATION, TX – It’s a well known fact that Jimbo Fisher is a passionate coach, and quarterback whisperer. Naturally, he’s hard on quarterback Kellen Mond, and the junior appreciates the constant feedback.

“I really thank him for that,” Kellen Mond said. “He’s always going to continue to push me. Like I said at Media Day, even though if I do something right or wrong, he might still get on me.”

Mond knows that Fisher’s coaching style, will allow him to grow, reaching his full potential as a quarterback.

“Kellen I thought could have played better today,” Jimbo Fisher said. “He had a solid day, but I thought he could have played better.”

Fisher also talked about what he’d like to see from his team, before they are fully suited up in pads.