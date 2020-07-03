Texas A&M Football on One-Year Probation

WACO, TX – Texas A&M’s football program is being placed on probation for one year, after violating NCAA rules on recruiting and athletic activities. Jimbo Fisher is facing a six month show-cause order, as the NCAA found he did not take the correct action, regarding their bylaws.

The violations took place between January of 2018 and February of 2019. Fisher and a former assistant had impermissible communication with a recruit, and as a result of that contact, the Aggies stopped recruiting that potential player. In addition, Texas A&M exceeded practice time, by seven hours per week, and their football program will not be able to recruit any players from high schools, through the end of the 2020-2022 school year.

