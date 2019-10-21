Texas A&M Football Seeks Consistency

WACO, TX – The Aggies beat Ole Miss yesterday 24-17, capturing their second conference win; however, the team is not pleased with how they performed. Kellen Mond had 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, and on the Rebels ensuing drive of both picks, they attempted a field goal but missed both. The difference is the Aggies capitalized on the Rebels mistakes.

“Play real good, then give up something,” Jimbo Fisher said. “Kind of like on offense, move it good, then all of a sudden you have a negative play, and something happens, just got to play with more consistency.”