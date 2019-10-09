Texas A&M Gets a Second Crack at a Number One Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will be the first team since Tennessee in 2009 to play two games against a number one team in the regular season when they welcome Alabama to Kyle Field on Saturday.

The Aggies did not fare well in their first meeting with a top-ranked team falling 24-10 against Clemson, but they have now been in that arena and have seen first-hand what it takes to win games like that, and it’s really a pretty simple formula.

“Those number one teams are number one for one reason,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They play very well. At the end of the day you say all the things you do they play well. And that’s what you got to do. That’s what we have to do. can’t get caught up in what we’re trying to do or the emotion of the game. You technically and physically and psychologically have to compete against the guy in front of you, and you got to win more plays and then the key plays in the game.”

Jimbo Fisher is 0-4 all time against number one teams two of those losses coming at the hands of top-ranked Alabama teams.