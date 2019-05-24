Texas A&M Officially Names Ross Bjork Their New Athletic Director

Texas A&M Press Release:

Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced today that Ross Bjork will be the institution’s new Director of Athletics. Bjork, who currently serves as Director of Athletics at the University of Mississippi, will succeed Scott Woodward, who left in April.

Bjork will be formally welcomed and introduced in College Station on June 3 following SEC Spring Meetings taking place next week in Destin, Florida. He will begin work at Texas A&M on July 8. R.C. Slocum will remain as Interim Director of Athletics until Bjork’s arrival, after which he will transition back to being Special Assistant to the President.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ross Bjork to Aggieland,” said Texas A&M President Michael K. Young. “His outstanding reputation as a leader will be vital to the continued trajectory of our athletics program. His appreciation for higher education is evident in achieving the highest GPA and graduation rates on record during his tenure at Ole Miss. We look forward to formally introducing Ross in the coming days and also to welcoming his wife, Sonya, and sons, Paxton and Payton, to one of the most hospitable communities on earth. I also want to thank Coach R.C. Slocum, cherished by all Aggies, for stepping in during this time to lead the department. I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

Since March of 2012, Bjork has served as the Director of Athletics at the University of Mississippi, overseeing a department with revenue that more than doubled during his tenure — from $57 million to $117 million, and managing a staff of 260 employees.

His many achievements include back-to-back Top 40 Directors’ Cup finishes, ranked 39th in 2016-17 among Division 1 institutions, and 38th in 2017-18, as well as the university’s first appearance in the College World Series in 42 years in 2014. New facilities and renovation improvements flourished under his leadership as well, including the Manning Center, the Pavilion at Ole Miss and a large renovation at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“I am so honored to accept this position and look forward to greeting coaches, staff and the entire 12th Man,” said Bjork. “I remember visits to Kyle Field even before its massive renovation, being enthralled with the whole environment. I love leadership lessons, especially in military history; The Corps of Cadets – the “Keepers of the Spirit” – are also a wonderful draw to the university. I will always aspire to live up to the core values that the university holds dear, and to compete for and win championships.”

Prior to his current role, Bjork served from 2010-2012 as Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Western Kentucky University. From 2005 – 2010, he served as Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Relations at UCLA. Prior to that, he served in various roles of increasing responsibilities at: the University of Miami (2003-2005), University of Missouri (2001-2003), and, prior to that, at Western Kentucky University, Western Illinois University, and the University of Tulsa.

Bjork earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration from Emporia State University in 1995, where he was a two-year starter at fullback. In 1996, he earned a Master of Science in athletics administration from Western Illinois University.