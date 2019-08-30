Texas A&M Rolls in their Opener Against Texas State

Texas A&M Rolls over Texas State in their opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M rolled over Texas State 41-7 in their season opener, on Thursday night at Kyle Field.

Kellen Mond looked sharp going 19 of 27 for 297 yards 3 touchdowns and an interception.

Jashaun Corbin picked up the slack nicely for the departed Trayveon Williams, notching 22 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown along with a receiving score.

The Aggie defense was on fire forcing four Texas State turnovers in the win.

A&M will now have eight full days to be ready for their showdown at No. 1 Clemson a week from Thursday.