Texas A&M Rolls Mississippi State

WACO, TX – Texas A&M defeated Mississippi State 49-30, improving to 3-2 in conference play. Kellen Mond completed 17-of-23 passes for 234 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jimbo Fisher and Mood impressed Aggieland at Kyle Field Saturday.

“I thought Coach did a really good job,” Kellen Mood said. “Making sure our play calls, sometimes the same play, with different formations, to disguise stuff. So I thought, one, definitely really good play calling tonight.”

“We’re growing,” Jimbo Fisher said. “And people say, well I ain’t seeing the results, as a coach you know they’re getting better, and it’s eventually starting to come together.”

