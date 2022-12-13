COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After a stellar career in College Station, Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday.

During his time in the Maroon and White, Johnson was one of the best playmakers on the Aggie defense. In three seasons, he recorded 164 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception.

Johnson is currently projected to be a first round draft pick by multiple media outlets. He also becomes the second A&M player to declare for the draft this offseason, joining Devon Achane, who made that announcement last week.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 27th-Saturday, April 29th in Kansas City, Missouri.