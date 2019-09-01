Texas A&M’s Run Game Shines

WACO, TX – The Aggies won their season opener on Thursday, defeating Texas State 41-7. Texas A&M played well on both sides of the ball, holding the Bobcats to a total of 8 rushing yards, while the Aggies racked up 256 yards on the ground.

“I thought they had a really good night,” Kellen Mond said. “They weren’t busting out runs, but if you keep getting 4, 5 or 6 yards, they’re just chunking away at more yards.”

“I wanted to keep balance,” Jimbo Fisher said. “There were certain kinds of runs I had in my mind, that I wanted to be able to do, and get accomplished, and get on film.”

Sophomore Jashaun Corbin is the new starting running back, since Trayveon Williams is now in the NFL. Corbin had 22 carries on Thursday, for 103 yards and a touchdown, in addition to 12 reception yards for 1 touchdown. Isaiah Spiller also saw time, rushing for 106 yards, on 7 carries.