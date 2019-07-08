Texas A&M’s Webber Named Freshman All-American

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Chris Weber was tabbed a Freshman All-American by Baseball America, the publication recently announced.

In his rookie campaign, Weber posted a 4-1 record with a 3.19 ERA, .246 opponent batting average and 78 strikeouts in 65.0 innings. He ranked fifth among all Division I freshman in strikeouts per nine innings with 10.80.

Weber blossomed as a starting pitcher, posting a 2-1 record with a 2.43 ERA, .218 opponent batting average and 41 strikeouts in 37.0 innings in his eight starts. His most memorable outing came at the SEC Tournament when he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning against Georgia. Weber finished the game with 7.1 scoreless innings, scattering one hit and two walks while striking out four in the 2-0 loss.

The Boerne, Texas, native became a stalwart down the stretch. In his last 15 games, including four starts, Weber posted a 3-1 record with a 2.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42.0 innings.

