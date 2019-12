WACO, TX – The Aggies defense will be tested tomorrow, facing Chuba Hubbard, who’s racked up over 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019. The Cowboys also have a dual threat quarterback in Spencer Sanders, who’s very good at extending plays on the ground, making their offense very dangerous.

“When that quarterback can run and make plays,” Jimbo Fisher said. “And run for long distances, you have to account for that.”